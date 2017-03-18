2 hurt after Lancaster County shooting, 1 injury self-inflicted

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) Police said two people were hurt after man shot himself at a home Friday night.

It happened at a home along the 100 block of Crest Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Investigators said a man shot himself. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Another resident had a minor orthopedic injury and is expected to be released from the hospital.It’s not clear how the person got the injury.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public.

This is an update to a story abc27 News reported as breaking news Friday night at 11.

