York County man held for court in deaths of wife, unborn child

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is headed to trial for the killing of his wife and her unborn child.

John D. Ziegler, 31, was held for court after a preliminary hearing Friday on charges of criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child.

Police say Ziegler on Jan. 27 called 911 and told dispatchers he struck his 25-year-old wife Diana with a sword at his home in Jackson Township. Responding officers found Ziegler on the porch and his wife’s body on a rear deck. A black sword covered with blood was found near the body.

Ziegler told police he struck his wife up to three times with the sword, according to charging documents. The complaint did not provide a motive for the killing.

Investigators said Diana Ziegler was 24 weeks pregnant.

A 2-year-old at the home was not harmed. The child was taken into protective custody.

