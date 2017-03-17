US women’s hockey players stand fast in wage fight

By Published:

A deadline for the U.S. women’s hockey team to tell USA Hockey whether they will play in the upcoming world championships has come and gone without players changing their mind.

John Langel, an attorney who represents the players, tells The Associated Press: “Players were aware of the deadline and are resolute in their focus on equitable support.”

A message sent to a USA Hockey spokesman was not immediately returned.

It was not clear what USA Hockey’s next steps would be in trying to fill its roster for the tournament, which begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan. The U.S. is the defending champion.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

