Turnpike starts removing interchanges’ E-ZPass signal lights

The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is starting to remove or cover up the red, yellow and green lights that indicate if a driver’s E-ZPass has been properly read.

Officials said Friday the decommissioning is starting at the Harrisburg West interchange and will continue though the calendar year.

Federal guidelines now prohibit their use.

The turnpike says more modern toll equipment is being installed, and as part of that it’s adopting the federal guidelines.

The red, yellow and green lights at interchanges have been in place since E-ZPass was started in 2001.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s