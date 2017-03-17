West Shore School District addressing aging infrastructure

The West Shore School District Board of directors met in January to discuss three options to address the districts infrastructure concerns. The district has 14 buildings, and they all have different levels of needs. Several schools have heating and cooling systems that ore over 30 years old.

The board received a lot of feedback and Thursday’s focus was on the cost of the recommendations. Superintendent, Dr. Todd Stoltz says getting more public input will help the process more forward. “No decisions are being made tonight,” said Stoltz, “And after tonight, we will gather more feedback from the community so tonight is about sharing information and educating the community.”

Consultants indicated that to complete all the recommended upgrades to bring all the buildings up to code, would cost between $140-160 million. A more aggressive plan called Option one, calls for six new buildings and a lot of renovation work that would be spread out over seven phases. The estimated cost, $218-246 million.

Option two recommends building four new schools. Red Land would become the only high school and Cedar Cliff would become home to grades 6-8. The plan also has major renovation efforts that will take place in seven phases. The cost $212-242 million. Stoltz says they want to reach a decision that is in the best interest of the students in the district. “We have on our radar,”said Stoltz, ‘The board making a decision in May, and we would like to get started in 2018.”

