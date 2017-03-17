Some slushy accumulation tonight, patchy ice possible

We start the day with sunshine and a slightly warmer morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds arrive this evening ahead of rain and snow showers as temperatures creep up a little. We can expect high temperatures in the upper 30s, but a lack of full afternoon sunshine and more clouds will not help the snow to melt all day like yesterday. Then a mix of rain and snow showers arrives after the evening commute, likely after 11 PM.

The system coming through lacks a lot of moisture, but a coating to an inch of snow and slush is possible. Temperatures fall to around freezing overnight leading to some ice by Saturday morning. Snow and rain showers are now expected through Saturday afternoon and evening. During the day temperatures do increase to levels above freezing to highs near 40°, so additional snow accumulation is not likely. However, the rain and snow showers will keep things damp all day with sporadic breaks in between the snow and rain.

More changes for the weekend forecast includes some lingering rain and snow shower chances for Sunday morning. The chances of widespread rain or snow showers should decrease by late Sunday morning with stubborn clouds likely through the day. Some warmer air with highs near 50° return for Monday, but colder air is not far away with another temperature drop likely for the middle of next week. At this point we see no real signs of additional snowfall beyond this weekend as temperatures try to return to normal by the end of next week.

