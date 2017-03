Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – St. Patrick’s Day parade set to step off tomorrow despite Tuesday’s snow.

Road crews are still working to clear snow from the parade route, but say that work should be done on time.

If anything changes, ABC27 will know by Saturday at 10 a.m.

The parade is set to step off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

