Procession honors Harrisburg firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters gathered around the State Capitol Complex on Friday to honor Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe.

A procession passed by the front of the Capitol before continuing to the Forum for a service that begins at noon. ABC27 will live stream the service here.

DeVoe, a 21-year veteran of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, was headed to a house fire on March 10 when his vehicle was struck at the intersection of 14th and Walnut streets. The other driver was arrested for DUI and other charges.

Two girls died from injuries sustained in the house fire. Three-year-old Ashanti Hughes died Saturday and 10-year-old Savannah Dominick died Thursday.

Investigators have blamed the fire on a recharging hoverboard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating. It’s looked into more than 60 fires caused by hoverboard batteries. The deaths in Harrisburg are believed to be the first.

