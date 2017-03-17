Police: Woman endangered infant while assaulting others

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman was arrested after police said she tried to stab a man while she held a knife in one hand and an infant in the other.

Keturah Johnson, 21, threatened to kill the man inside a Penn Township by stabbing at him through a door. She also caused minor injuries by repeatedly hitting him in the face and back, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Investigators said Johnson was holding the infant when she fought with another woman in the home.

She also spit on, kicked, and fought with officers until they could remove the infant from her grip, police said.

Johnson, who has a last-known address in Lancaster, is charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and other charges for the incident Wednesday. She was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 cash bail.

The infant was not injured.

