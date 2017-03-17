Police: Distraction burglar conned elderly Lebanon residents

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say a man claimed he was working for the water department as a ruse to steal money from elderly residents.

The unknown man on Friday afternoon went to a home in the 100 block of South Fourth Avenue and told the residents he needed to test the water. When the victims allowed him inside, he asked to see the washer in the basement and began talking in a foreign language to someone on a 2-way radio, police said.

He then asked the residents to stay in the basement while he returned to the first floor. When he didn’t return to the basement, the residents discovered a substantial amount of money had been stolen.

Police reminded residents to not open their doors for anyone they don’t know, ask to see identification, and to call the business the person claims to represent. If you’re suspicious of the person, call police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

