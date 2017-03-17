PA joins national effort to help domestic violence survivors rebuild credit

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM – Domestic violence survivors in Pennsylvania are getting a chance to get on their feet financially.

Survivors can now apply for zero-interest microloans through a new program launched by the National Network To End Domestic Violence (NNEDV).

The program allows applicants to borrow up to $100. The loan is expected to be repaid over 10 months, however, NNEDV has agreed to assume all financial risks.

The program requires survivors to have met with their advocate at least three times before applying. The documents listed below are required for a complete application.

  • Complete the Independence Project Application Form
  • Review and submit the application’s Terms and Conditions
  • Submit a short form budget outlining monthly income and expenses
  • Identify the method for paying the monthly loan amount

To learn more about the Independence Project, click here.

