JC Penney cuts spare Midstate stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – No local stores will close when J.C. Penney shutters seven locations in Pennsylvania and 131 others nationwide.

J.C. Penney stores will close in Bloomsburg, Clearfield, King of Prussia, Pennsdale, Philadelphia, Towanda, and Willow Grove, the retailer announced Friday.

The company said about 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the closures, most of which will occur in June.

Most affected stores will begin liquidating merchandise on April 17.

