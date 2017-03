CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores says it will close two of its Lancaster stores.

The stores at 2074 Fruitville Pike and 235 North Reservoir Street will close on May 18.

The company said the older stores cannot be expanded with new amenities for customers.

Nearly 180 employees will be offered comparable positions in surrounding stores.

