MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some students in the Cumberland Valley School District will attend two new schools come 2018.

Parents should have recently received an email that helps them find what schools their children are zoned to attend.

Redistricting plans consist of building a new middle school and elementary school off Lambs Gap Road.

To find where your child will attend in the 2018-19 school year, click here.

