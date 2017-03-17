Community prepares for Friday funeral procession for Lt. Dennis DeVoe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The community will remember a fallen firefighter Friday. Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe was killed responding to a hoverboard fire last week in Harrisburg. Police say the driver that struck his vehicle was intoxicated.

“We were cleaning off the steps to the Capitol. This is going to be one of the viewing spots for visiting firefighters for procession honoring Lt. DeVoe,” Harrisburg City Fire Capt. Aldo Morelli said.

Volunteers from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services and the firefighting community came together Thursday to make sure the city is ready to honor the fallen hero.

“It was mostly firefighters from the City of Harrisburg. We had surrounding communities come out and support us,” Morelli said. “Progress Fire Department came out. Off-duty members of Manchester Township Fire Department came out to help us. Some of our off-duty and retired members came out to help us.”

The funeral procession begins at 9 a.m. Friday and will go throughout much of Harrisburg. It will pass the Capitol before a firefighter service inside the forum auditorium at noon.

The recommended viewing of the procession for the general public includes the State Street Bridge, as well as Third and State Streets in front of the Capitol.

“We want to make sure tomorrow is a special day to honor Lt. DeVoe for type of individual and firefighter that he was,” Morelli said.

Lt. DeVoe was a veteran with 21 years of service. He worked at the Mt. Pleasant Fire Company #8 and volunteered at fire stations in Fawn Grove and Whiteford, Md.

Click here for more information on the procession route and times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...