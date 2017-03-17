‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens in theaters

By Published:
Courtesy: Disney

The live action version of Beauty and the Beast is now playing at a theater near you.

The Disney film is a re-telling of the classic fairy tale, starring Emma Watson.

It’s already set a record for new ticket sales.  The ticketing service, Fandango, says the movie has become its top family film for advanced sales, surpassing the previous record holder, Finding Dory.

In the movie, Belle, an intelligent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast in a castle.  She befriends the enchanted staff and her presence softens the beast.  But can she look beyond his looks and see the kind-hearted soul of a prince that hides inside?

Beauty and the Beast is rated PG.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s