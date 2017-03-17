‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens in theaters

The live action version of Beauty and the Beast is now playing at a theater near you.

The Disney film is a re-telling of the classic fairy tale, starring Emma Watson.

It’s already set a record for new ticket sales. The ticketing service, Fandango, says the movie has become its top family film for advanced sales, surpassing the previous record holder, Finding Dory.

In the movie, Belle, an intelligent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast in a castle. She befriends the enchanted staff and her presence softens the beast. But can she look beyond his looks and see the kind-hearted soul of a prince that hides inside?

Beauty and the Beast is rated PG.

