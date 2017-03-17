6 families out of their homes after a fire in York County

By Published:

West York, Pa. (WHTM) – The Red Cross is helping six families after a fire in York County.

It happened just after 10 Thursday night at an apartment building on the 1200 block of West Market Street in West York.

14 adults were inside when the fire started.

No one was hurt.

We do not know yet what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s