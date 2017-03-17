6 families out of their homes after a fire in York County

West York, Pa. (WHTM) – The Red Cross is helping six families after a fire in York County.

It happened just after 10 Thursday night at an apartment building on the 1200 block of West Market Street in West York.

14 adults were inside when the fire started.

No one was hurt.

We do not know yet what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

