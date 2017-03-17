5 charged in woman’s fatal drug overdose

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A West Manheim Township man has been charged in his girlfriend’s fatal heroin overdose.

Benjamin Yelton, 28, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death, and related counts in the December 2015 death of 27-year-old Skylar Smith, township police said.

According to charging documents, Yelton admitted to police that he purchased the heroin and gave it to Smith, who had not previously used heroin. The drug contained oxycodone, oxymorphone, and fentanyl; a combination that was lethal.

Police charged four others accused of selling drugs to Yelton. Denise Crone, 46, of Glen Rock; Jacob Largent, 21; Joseph Paul, 26; and Diana Williams, 54, all of Hampstead, Maryland, each face charges of involuntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, and related charges.

