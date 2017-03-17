43rd Pennsylvania Home Show underway

Published:

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Home Show underway at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Visitors can get ideas on everything from updating kitchens and baths to re-vamping outdoor spaces.

The snow forced students at Cumberland-Perry Vo-Tech to put in long days to finish their projects at the show.

Senior Tori Heisey said, “We’re rushing around and we have to get certain parts of the building done before someone else can start theirs. So it’s been quite chaotic.”

Their projects include two sheds and an outdoor entertainment center.

The Home Show runs through Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids under 12 are free.

Parking is also free.

