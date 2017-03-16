York students learn CPR with ABCs

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Students in the School District of York have a new class in their school day – and it’s full of life’s lessons.

The district has students in grades pre-K through 8 involved in First Breath. It’s specially-designed to teach kids CPR. The district hopes to have every student in those grades trained by year’s end.

Instruction for kids in the younger grades runs through April 3, with the older students completing the program at the end of the school year.

WellSpan Health sponsors the program. Each student will get a certificate when they complete the program.

