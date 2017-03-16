What’s Going Around: Mono infections and flu season continues

Flu season isn’t over yet and there’s a new infection to worry about in Cumberland County.

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill reports several cases of mono. Mono starts as tonsillitis and is marked by a sore throat and large tonsils that cause trouble swallowing. Another symptom is enlarged lymph nodes in the neck and a high fever in the first few days.

Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman says after one or two weeks with those symptoms, patients will often feel very tired and have trouble returning to school or sports activities. Some kids, she said, can feel fatigued for up to two months.

Zimmerman warned that mono can be dangerous when it causes an enlargement of the spleen. She said it’s important for patients to be examined by a doctor.

Mono is often referred to as the “kissing disease.” It is spread through saliva, but can also be passed in other ways. Zimmerman advises to avoid sharing utensils and drinks, and of course, no kissing.

Summit Health says providers at Chambersburg Hospital are still seeing a steady amount of patients with the flu; a reminder that flu season isn’t over yet.

Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey is also still seeing several flu cases. Penn State Pediatrics reports several cases of strep throat and upper respiratory infections.

WellSpan Medical Group providers are seeing an increase in the number of stomach bug cases in Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties.

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports seeing colds, sore throats, increased cases of the stomach bug and multiple cases of the flu.

Dr. Joan Thode offers the following advice when your child spikes a fever:

“Fevers are concerning to parents for good reason-when a child is febrile, he or she often appears very tired, has low appetite and generally feels awful. But fevers, with few exceptions, are not dangerous; in fact, a fever is a tool that the body uses to help fight a viral or bacterial infection.

A fever is classified as a temperature over 100.4 degrees for a baby and 100.8 degrees for a child aged 2 years and older.

There is no temperature threshold that is considered “too high” with a fever. Even though your child will feel quite warm to the touch, the upper limit of the body temperature is very tightly regulated by the brain. The only way to have an unsafe temperature is with an external source of heat (such as the sun in the context of heat stroke, for example).

Medications such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) will bring down a fever, which will make your child feel better and therefore more likely to eat and drink. However, some kids tolerate fevers well and will continue to drink fluids and play despite having a fever. We therefore suggest that you treat your child rather than the fever number. If your child is unwilling to drink and feels miserable at a temperature of 99 degrees, then give them a dose of medication to increase the chance that they will drink fluids and stay hydrated. If, however, your child is drinking fluids and happily playing Legos at a temperature of 102 degrees, there is no need to treat the fever.

Fevers related to a viral illness typically last one to four days. When fevers occur for five consecutive days, it is important for your child to have an evaluation with their doctor to screen for specific conditions or secondary infections, such as pneumonia or ear infections. The fever may still be a result of the initial virus, but it’s important to evaluate for and rule out the other possibilities at that time. Infants younger than 2 months have a minimally effective immune system, making fevers extremely concerning for an infection that they cannot fight. Therefore, ANY fever over 100.4 F in an infant younger than 2 months needs immediate medical attention.”

