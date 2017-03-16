Steelton police looking for missing woman

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a woman who went missing from a Steelton medical facility.

Borough police said Laura Lopatic left the facility in the 300 block of Adams Street sometime late Monday afternoon.

Her whereabouts are unknown and the medical facility is concerned for her welfare, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steelton police at 717-939-9841.

