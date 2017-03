If you buy a Shamrock Shake through Friday night at a Central Pa. McDonald’s location, you will be supporting Ronald McDonald House charities.

With each shake sold, $.25 will be donated to the charity. They fund the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey, which offers lodging to families of patients at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Watch the video to learn more.

