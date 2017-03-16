Road crews wage unending battles against drifting snow

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Blowing and drifting snow continued to cause problems Friday in many rural communities.

John Leen, the public works director in Upper Leacock Township, said drifting snow at times has piled up to five or six feet. He said township plows have been clearing roads only to find them covered again by a foot or two of snow an hour later

Leen said a 10-person crew has been working at different times around the clock since Monday night, but are still struggling to keep some roads clear.

“It’s been a struggle, but I think we’ve made great progress,” he said. “We just need a break in the weather.”

