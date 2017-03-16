Procession, service to honor Harrisburg fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A funeral procession for Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe will pass the state Capitol before a firefighter service Friday inside the Forum Auditorium.

DeVoe, a 21-year veteran of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, died Saturday after he was injured in a crash Friday night at the intersection of 14th and Walnut streets.

Officials said DeVoe had just returned from a funeral for a retired Harrisburg firefighter when a fire was reported in the 2500 block of Lexington Street. He was on his way to the fire station on 16th Street to pick up his gear when his vehicle was struck by a driver later arrested for DUI and other charges.

The Lexington Street fire killed two girls and injured a third. Three-year-old Ashanti Hughes died Saturday and 10-year-old Savannah Dominick died Thursday. Investigators said the fire was caused by a recharging hoverboard.

The City of Harrisburg has released the following timeline for Friday’s funeral procession and services:

9 a.m. – Procession of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire apparatus will leave the Geigle Funeral Home located at 2100 Linglestown Road. The procession will proceed east on Linglestown Road to Progress Avenue where it will proceed South on Progress Avenue to Walnut Street. The procession will then proceed West on Walnut Street into the City of Harrisburg.

10 a.m. – The procession will pick up a contingent of fire apparatus that is to be staged in Reservoir Park and continue West on State Street.

10:15 a.m. – The procession will pick up the family’s antique tractor which will be driven by Lt. DeVoe’s son and daughter. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and Harrisburg Bureau of Police personnel in dress uniforms will also assemble and join the procession in parade march. The procession will continue across the State Street Bridge and merge onto Walnut Street, passing in front of the Forum Auditorium to 3rd Street. The procession will turn North on Third Street.

10:45 a.m. Procession passes by the front of the Pennsylvania State Capital. The steps of the Capital are the staging area for all out of town members in uniform. The procession continues North on Third Street to Forrester where it will travel to the East to 7th Street to its final stop in front of the Forum Auditorium.

11 a.m. – Procession of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire apparatus arrives back at the Forum Auditorium.

12-1 p.m. – Firefighter service inside the Forum Auditorium.

The recommended viewing areas of the funeral procession for the general public include the State Street Bridge and at Third and State streets in front of the Capital, the city said.

ABC27 will live stream the firefighter service at the Forum.

Devoe lived in Stewartstown, in southern York County. He was an active volunteer member of the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company in Whiteford, Maryland and Citizens Volunteer Fire Company of Fawn Grove. He was also a past active volunteer member of the Eureka Fire Company in Stewartstown, according to a news release from the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

York fire officials said Devoe’s funeral service will be held Saturday at the Grace Fellowship Church of Shrewsbury, at 74 E. Forrest Ave. Visitation is open to the public and will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. The burial will be private.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to 24-7 Commitment, an organization that provides resources that strengthen and encourage the marriages and families of firefighters, by visiting its website: www.247committment.org

Officials said due to the expected attendance and the limited space for vehicles, any department wishing to bring apparatus to the service should call York Deputy Fire Chief Chad Deardorff at (717) 779-9585 by no later than Friday at 3 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...