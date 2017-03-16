Need help clearing snow? These former inmates want to help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Need some help digging out?

A group of men in Harrisburg is volunteering snow removal services. Sidewalks, driveways, alleys — whatever it is, they’ll shovel it for you for free.

They’re all former prison inmates now living at the Harrisburg Community Corrections Center, a halfway house in layman’s terms.

They have to do community service to live there, and many jumped at this chance, acting director of the Harrisburg CCC Josh Flinn said.

Thursday, a group of four went to a few different places to dig people out, thanks to help from Rep. Patty Kim (D-Harrisburg). She put a call out on social media to people looking for the services.

In one case, the group shoveled out the driveway of an Allison Hill woman who hasn’t been able to leave her house since the storm.

And the men, who number more than a hundred at the CCC, are always looking for more work to do, especially to help those who can’t do it themselves.

“It’s an opportunity for the citizens of Harrisburg to see that these people still care about the community they live in and are willing to help out when needed,” Flinn said.

If you or someone you know can benefit from this service, you can call the CCC at 717-787-4427 or contact Kim through her office or social media pages.

