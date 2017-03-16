Municipalities face different issues while trying to clear snow

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Drifting snow has been an issue in rural Upper Leacock Township.

Public works director John Leen said he’s seen occasions where snow has piled up five or six feet high on the roads.

“There is no secret, it’s just a matter of keeping after it,” he said. “You just have to keep attacking it and keep going back and checking.”

Leen said they’ve had a 10 person crew working at different times around the clock since Monday night, but he said they’ve still struggled to keep some roads clear.

“It’s been a struggle, but I think we’ve made great progress,” he said. “We just need a break in the weather. This has been a difficult storm – even though it’s only been a foot of snow compared to last year – but with the wind, it’s made it much worse.”

In Lancaster, city crews have been able to clear alleys that were once impassable.

Dorothy Michael, who was shoveling out her car on Thursday, said the sun has been helpful as she chipped away at ice.

“Yesterday, I couldn’t move anything out in the front of the street,” she said. “Today it’s breaking up.”

