Lancaster man gets 4-10 years for fatal DUI crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while he was drunk and speeding.

Adgery Negron-Alvarado, 26, was ordered to serve 4 to 10 years at his sentencing Wednesday, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Negron-Alvarado pleaded guilty in January to vehicular homicide while DUI and other counts in connection with the November 2015 crash on Route 272 in Drumore Township.

Police said was driving between 91 and 95 mph in a 55 mph zone when he lost control in a curve and collided nearly head-on with 79-year-old Richard Owen’s Kia.

Owen, of Oxford, died at the scene.

Authorities say Negron-Alvarado had a blood-alcohol level of .10 percent shortly after the crash. The state’s legal limit for drivers is .08 percent. He also was driving on a suspended license.

The district attorney’s office said Owen’s daughter, Sandra Thomas, spoke to Negron-Alvarado at the hearing and urged him to change his lifestyle.

“You killed my father,” she said. “You took all that, and you did it decisively. You killed somebody.”

“Don’t make God regret saving your (life) and taking my father’s,” she said.

Negron-Alvarado apologized to Owen’s widow and daughter.

“I still think about it every day,” he said. “I won’t let you down. I want to change my life.”

