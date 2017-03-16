2 dead in Lancaster County house fire

By Published: Updated:

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people died in a house fire Wednesday evening in Lancaster County.

Emergency crews arrived at 104 South Fourth Street in Denver around 7:45 p.m. and found a 75-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman in cardiac arrest on the second floor of a row home.

Both died. Their names have not been released.

A state police fire marshal is investigating. Authorities said the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.

Fire officials said they found hoarding conditions inside the home.

Crews also dealt with cold temperatures and wind. A road crew was called in to make sure firefighters did not slip on ice that formed from the water used to put out flames.

“It’s always a concern because of the water freezing the sidewalks, but we have no injuries reported by any of the fireman,” Denver fire chief Shannon Hilton said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “2 dead in Lancaster County house fire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s