2 dead in Lancaster County house fire

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people died in a house fire Wednesday evening in Lancaster County.

Emergency crews arrived at 104 South Fourth Street in Denver around 7:45 p.m. and found a 75-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman in cardiac arrest on the second floor of a row home.

Both died. Their names have not been released.

A state police fire marshal is investigating. Authorities said the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.

Fire officials said they found hoarding conditions inside the home.

Crews also dealt with cold temperatures and wind. A road crew was called in to make sure firefighters did not slip on ice that formed from the water used to put out flames.

“It’s always a concern because of the water freezing the sidewalks, but we have no injuries reported by any of the fireman,” Denver fire chief Shannon Hilton said.

