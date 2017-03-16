Lancaster County fire kills 2

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) Firefighters found the bodies of an older couple inside a smoke filled home Wednesday night.

Emergency crews arrived at 104 South 4th Street in Denver around 7:45 p.m.

When firefighters got inside of the row home they encountered hoarding conditions.

The bodies of the man and woman were found inside. Their names have not been released.

Crews also dealt with cold temperatures and wind. A road crew was called in to make sure firefighters did not slip on ice formed because of the water they used to put out flames.

“It’s always a concern because of the water freezing the sidewalks but we have no injuries reported by any of the fireman,” said Shannon Hilton the fire chief Denver Fire Company.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause

