Green Lane Farms Bridge to close for work April 3

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic iron truss bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek will be closed next month for a rehabilitation project.

The Green Lane Farms Bridge on Green Lane Drive will close April 3 and remain closed through mid-October, Cumberland County Commissioners announced Thursday. The rehabilitation project includes steel repairs and painting of the entire bridge.

The one-lane, wrought iron bridge is between Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County and Fairview Township in York County. The counties will share the $1 million cost of the project.

The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1889 and carries nearly 3,000 vehicles per day.

The commissioners said the rehabilitation project will preserve the bridge’s historic character while enhancing its ability to safely carry traffic.

