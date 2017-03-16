Girl, 10, dies after Harrisburg house fire blamed on hoverboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 10-year-old girl who was critically injured in a fire blamed on a charging hoverboard has died at a hospital.

A spokeswoman at the Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown confirmed the death of Savannah Dominick on Friday morning.

Ashanti Hughes, a toddler who was trapped inside the home in the 2500 block of Lexington Street, died at the medical center on Saturday.

A 3-year-old girl, Emoni Jackson, was released from Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said a hoverboard was charging near the front door when people inside the home heard it crackling and it started smoking. He said the resulting fire blocked the way to the front door.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating. It’s looked into more than 60 fires caused by hoverboard batteries in the U.S.. The deaths resulting from the Harrisburg fire are the first fatalities.

The federal agency has not identified the brand, and it has not said whether the hoverboard is one of dozens that have been recalled.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...