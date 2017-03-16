Elderly York Township man reported missing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for an 86-year-old York Township man.

Charles McCullough has not been seen or heard from since he left his home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, York Area Regional police said.

McCullough was driving a white 1997 Buick LeSabre with a license plate of EPX-5205. He was traveling to a veterinarian office along Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Township.

If you think you have seen him or may know his whereabouts, call 911 and ask for York Regional Police Department.

