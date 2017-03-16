Dauphin County anticipates increase in homelessness this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A tent community that normally shelters homeless people in Harrisburg took a beating during this week’s winter storm.

Past Thomas Sweet at the Market Square Presbyterian Church housed those who normally stay outside while the snow fell.

According to a census survey, there were nearly 500 homeless people in the Harrisburg in 2016. More than 130 of them were children.

Those numbers are expected to rise this year, and it’s a problem that some people refuse to ignore.

“A third to a half of the people who live around the church have jobs but are the working poor,” Sweet said.

The group described by Sweet includes Matt Smith who wants to work.

“When they ask, ‘where do you live?’ Oh, I live on the sidewalk outside the Market Street Presbyterian Church,’ people will not hire people like that,” Smith said.

Randie Yeager with Dauphin County Human Services offers outreach help to those in need.

“We have a new mobile case management unit so that unit goes out several times a week, meets with folks to see if there are any drug and alcohol concerns,” Yeager said.

The county has partnered with community-based providers, such as churches.

Dauphin County Human Services says it has had success stories of people getting back on their feet and into permanent housing.

