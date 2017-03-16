Crash slowing traffic on I-283

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash is slowing traffic on Interstate 283 about a half-mile from Route 283.

The left lane is closed both northbound and southbound at mile marker 0.5, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic in both directions.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

