Crash slowing traffic on I-283

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash is slowing traffic on Interstate 283 about a half-mile from Route 283.
The left lane is closed both northbound and southbound at mile marker 0.5, according to PennDOT.
PennDOT cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic in both directions.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.
