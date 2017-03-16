Blowing and drifting continues today, snow showers tomorrow

Although today will still be breezy with blowing and drifting of snow, some sunshine will break through the persistent cloud cover and that alone will help some of the snow to melt. It will also feel slightly warmer with highs in the middle 30s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows dropping into the teens and the winds backing off a bit. By tomorrow, clouds increase and a mix of rain and snow showers is likely by 5pm and after. Snow accumulations will be light, mainly a coating to 1 inch of slush. There isn’t much moisture with this system, so accumulations will be small. It will also be near 40 degrees tomorrow and therefore the surface will be warmer too making any snow that falls tough to stick. Some backyards may just see rain showers from this system as well. Temperatures at night will be falling to around the freezing mark, so some ice is possible into early Saturday. Winds also become stronger again Friday night into Saturday. More rain and snow showers are likely Saturday afternoon and evening as the weather pattern remains active.

The snow that we have on the ground now is going to take a while to melt. We do see our temperatures slowly rise for the upcoming weekend and early next week, so a more gradual melting process is taking shape. Next week also brings the chance of plain rain showers as the pattern leans to more typical weather for this time of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...