2 headed to trial in slayings of Lancaster brothers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two 18-year-olds have been ordered to trial for the stabbing deaths of two brothers in their Lancaster home.

Joshua M. Proper and Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr. waived their preliminary hearings this week, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Proper and Cristo-Munoz are charged with homicide, robbery, and burglary in the Feb. 19 killings of 61-year-old Leroy Kinsey and 62-year-old Richard Walton.

Proper admitted to investigators that he and Cristo-Munoz went to the brothers’ home in the 600 block of Poplar Street to steal money. He said they got into the house through a first-floor window and encountered Kinsey in the living room before stabbing him in the chest, shoulder and neck, the criminal complaint states.

The two then went to the second floor and came upon Walton in a front bedroom. Proper told police that Cristo-Munoz used a large sword to strike Walton’s lower body and legs.

Authorities said a caretaker who lived in the home escaped and called 911 after hearing suspicious noises.

Responding officers found Proper and Cristo-Munoz hiding in the basement. They said the two had blood all over their clothing, Munoz had a knife in his sweatshirt pocket, and Proper had Kinsey’s wallet.

Proper and Cristo-Munoz remain in Lancaster County Prison without bail. Arraignment dates in Lancaster County Court are scheduled for April 13.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...