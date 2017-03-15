York streets to close for snow removal

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic will be restricted and parking will not be permitted on parts of Market and George streets when snow removal begins Thursday evening.

Mayor Kim Bracey said Market Street will be closed from Pershing Avenue to Duke Street, and George Street will be closed from Philadelphia Street to King Street beginning at 7 p.m.

All snow will be removed from curb to curb.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...