York streets to close for snow removal

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic will be restricted and parking will not be permitted on parts of Market and George streets when snow removal begins Thursday evening.

Mayor Kim Bracey said Market Street will be closed from Pershing Avenue to Duke Street, and George Street will be closed from Philadelphia Street to King Street beginning at 7 p.m.

All snow will be removed from curb to curb.

