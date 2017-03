LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent retail theft.

The alleged theft took place on March 4 at the Walmart along Lincoln Highway East.

Police say the woman, who had large tattoos on her forearms, walked out the store with a George Foreman grill and chopping appliance.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Township Township police Officer Chad Snader at 717-291-4676.

