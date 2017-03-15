Windy today with more snow showers, blowing and drifting continues

Harrisburg International Airport measured 17.0″ of snow from Monday night through Tuesday which now ranks as the 3rd biggest March snowstorm on record! That’s behind just the 1993 Super Storm and a big snow back in 1890. (Originally the National Weather Service had reported a storm total of 19.3″ but this has been updated and corrected to 17″ between Monday night and Tuesday). Much of Central PA also reported between 14-20″ of snow, but southern tier counties (Franklin, Adams, York, Lancaster) only received 8-12″. Lancaster and York had more sleet mixing in yesterday which limited snowfall amounts.

The focus now turns to the winds which are increasing to stronger speeds of 15-20 mph and gusting to 40 mph. Some blowing and drifting of snow will continue for the next 24 hours. Traveling on secondary roads in open, rural areas will be particularly vulnerable to snow drifts and could be difficult for the rest of the day. Although some breaks of sun may help things today, temperatures will stay in the upper 20s for highs. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens so bundle up as you continue to dig out! The rest of the week remains unseasonably cold. With the stronger sun angle that occurs in March, we do expect some melting and compacting over the next couple of days, but the overall snow melt will be slow and gradual.

We are also watching a mixture of rain and snow for St. Patrick’s Day evening (Friday). We do not expect significant amounts, but it could be enough to create tricky travel for the evening commute. The system should be gone by the weekend as temperatures creep back up into the 40s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...