What’s the plan for the Yorktowne Hotel?

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Since the announcement of the two-year closure of the Yorktowne Hotel, its future has remained uncertain.

Once the meeting place for high profile stars like Tony Bennett and Tom Bosley, the hotel now looks more like a storage closet.

“Just last week I found a room I didn’t know existed, so there’s all kinds of struggles with an old building,” senior project manager Blanda Nace said.

There’s cracked ceilings and peeling wallpaper; not surprising for a hotel that was built in the ’20s.

“This doesn’t meet modern hotel standards. We have tons of code issues that we’ve always been grandfathered in,” Nace said.

The decision was made to renovate the hotel, but the historic building is now on Pennsylvania at Risk, a list of sites determined to be among the state’s most endangered historic resources. The potential decision to partially demolish and remove the top five to seven floors landed Yorktowne on the list.

“There seems to have been kind of a leap made into assuming that this is automatically going to be demolished, that the whole structure is going to be torn down, we’re going to start over, and that’s not the case at all,” Nace said.

Nace said it’s simply an option.

“We’re not going to let this go down. One of the reasons we got involved is so that it didn’t become a boarded up building sitting here and hurting the fabric of downtown,” Nace said.

But Preservation Pennsylvania said removing that much of the building would destroy its architectural integrity and it would no longer be considered a historic building.

“We have to balance the historic significance, the practicality of redesign, and the budget all at the same time,” Nace said.

The new hotel could include new restaurants, apartments, and retail spaces, but as of right now, everything is still in the design phase.

“We would rebuild. We would not just demolish. We would demolish and rebuild. The old logo is nothing rises above the Yorktowne and we plan to maintain that, that nothing will rise above the Yorktowne,” Nace said.

The hotel should be partially reopened by 2018. The projected cost of the entire project is $20 million.

