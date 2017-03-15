WH fires back at publishing of Trump’s tax info

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, the sun rises behind the White House in Washington. In his third week in office, President Donald Trump’s young government remains a work in progress, with hundreds of empty desks in agency offices across Washington. While the president has criticized Democrats for the delays, he also shares at least part of the blame for moving more slowly than his predecessor to submit vetting information and paperwork for his nominations. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was Trump’s eighth member of his administration to be confirmed; at this point eight years ago Obama had 23 officials confirmed, including department heads and deputies. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Documents show that in 2005, President Donald Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes.

Pages from Trump’s federal tax return were obtained by journalist David Cay Johnston, who runs a website called DCReport.org, and were reported on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Even before the release of the documents, the White House pushed back, saying “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s