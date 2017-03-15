US expected to announce charges related to Yahoo data breach

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016 photo shows a Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department is expected to announce charges tied to a mega breach of Yahoo user accounts.

Federal officials were expected to make a cybercrime announcement Wednesday morning.

Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, was asked at a conference earlier in the morning about a report that the announcement was connected to a hack of Yahoo user accounts.

She said that while she could not discuss specifics, the case was a good example of cooperation between law enforcement and a company that’s a hacking victim.

