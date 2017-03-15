Toddler ‘resting comfortably’ after escort to hospital during snowstorm

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-month-old boy escorted to a hospital by a convoy of snow plows and humvees is resting comfortably after getting the life-saving care he needed, according to the hospital.

Bentley Gingerlowski made an 80-mile trek on snow-covered roadways during Tuesday’s winter storm. PennDOT plow trucks, state troopers, and Pennsylvania guardsmen escorted an ambulance from Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

In a news release Wednesday, Geisinger spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said the Mount Pocono toddler was born with a rare congenital heart defect. His parents raced him to the closest hospital after a low platelet condition caused external bleeding. They later requested the transport to Geisinger.

Bentley’s heart condition has been treated by Geisinger specialists since he was born there, the spokesman said.

The toddler’s trek made national headlines after Gov. Tom Wolf thanked those who made it possible during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. The hospital said he’s “completely unaware of the fanfare surrounding his precarious journey.”

He will remain at the hospital to undergo additional testing.

