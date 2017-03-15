That tattoo that seemed like a great idea in your 20s may not be so appealing anymore. If you’re between 18 and 50 years old, it’s likely you’re sporting at least one, and many of you may have second thoughts.

Don’t worry, not all tattoos are forever. Removing or replacing them with different ones is a growing industry.

Laser tattoo removal uses pulses of high-intensity light to break up the ink beneath your skin. The laser targets just the tattoo and won’t damage the surrounding tissue, but it usually takes multiple sessions.

It’s the safest and most effective way out there to remove or even lighten tattoos. Stay away from other methods like dermabrasion or surgical excision.

Laser removal can have downsides. Sometimes painful, it may cause infection or scarring. It’s less effective on legs or feet or if you’re a smoker. And it can cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars because these procedures are not covered by insurance.

States vary widely for clinic owners and laser operators when it comes to requiring medical credentials. Consumer Reports says to be careful where you have your tattoos removed. It recommends using physicians experienced in laser surgery.

—

Consumer Reports TV News® is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

All Consumer Reports Material Copyright © 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. All rights reserved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...