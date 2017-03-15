Study: Student loan defaults rising

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, Brooklyn College students walk between classes on campus in New York. Student loans can be expensive, but a few preventative steps can help avoid unnecessary costs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently issued a warning to consumers to pay close attention to their personal information on record with student loan servicers as errors are popping up that can cost borrowers hundreds of dollars more in additional student loan debt. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

A new analysis of government data by the Consumer Federation of America found that the number of Americans in default on their student loans jumped by nearly 17 percent last year.

As of the end of 2016, there were 4.2 million Federal Direct Loan borrowers in default, meaning they’ve not made a payment in more than 270 days. That’s up from 3.6 million at the end of 2015.

As of the end of 2016, 42.4 million Americans owed $1.3 trillion in federal student loans, according to the U.S. Department of Education data. This doesn’t include borrowing through private student loans, credit cards, and home equity loans to finance the growing costs of college.

