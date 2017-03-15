S’no fun in Dauphin County neighborhood

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – There was more than snow flying in a Dauphin County community Tuesday morning.

State police say they responded to a reported fight between two neighbors in the 200 block of Cedar Manor in Londonderry Township. According to the police report, David Sweeney, 55, of Cedar Manor struck Robert Maxwell Jr.with a shovel.

Authorities say Maxwell then threw wooden objects into Sweeney’s yard while engaging in a verbal altercation.

Both men face a variety of harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

No injuries were reported.

