Should Pennsylvania legalize weed?

Warning: This podcast episode is not appropriate for children.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale joins Dennis Owens, Amanda St.Hilaire and Kendra Nichols in this week’s On Deadline podcast.

DePasquale says legalizing weed could end the state’s deficit, but not everyone agrees.

Steven Erni, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania DUI Association also weighs in on the topic. Hear why he thinks legalizing weed is a bad idea.

This link is a reference to this week’s episode:

http://abc27.com/2017/03/06/legalize-recreational-marijuana-auditor-general-says/

