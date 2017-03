A day before President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is to take effect, the executive action will be scrutinized in federal courtrooms across the country today.

In Maryland, a federal judge will hear arguments from the ACLU and others who want to stop the new directive.

Hawaii’s lawsuit is heading to a U.S. court in Honolulu, while Washington state wants its own hearing before a federal judge in Seattle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...