Re-freeze concerns following Tuesday’s storm

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Snow storms are nothing new in Pennsylvania.

But this one packed a punch that those who were traveling through Pennsylvania could feel. “We have been driving for 12 hours and i just want to get home.”, said Christopher Matia.

PennDOT crews have been working around the clock

“We have 310 trucks and 35 rentals that are out since midnight actually noon yesterday.”, said PennDOT spokesperson, Fritzi Schreffler.

“A lot of this is blowing around that we are seeing here and it is the freeze that is going to be a big problem and the drifting and the blowing and we will be out there trying to put material down.’ , said Schreffler.

Schreffler says drivers should pay special attention to secondary and rural roads

and says, “We do remind people that it is a state law they remove all the snow and ice from the top of their vehicle and that is everything off the

top of the vehicle.’

PennDOT trucks will be out and about treating roads and plowing where needed and they could use a little more help from the public

“There are some jobs that require you to go to work..if you don’t have to be we are urging you to stay off the roads and allow us and the locals to do their job”, said Schreffler.

